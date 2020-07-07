All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1163 West 38th Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:40 AM

1163 West 38th Street

1163 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Congress North
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1163 West 38th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
USC SHATTO
Single recently remodeled and fully furnished bachelor with kitchenette,unit has been furnished from the refrigerator/microwave/coffee pot and coffee mugs, the living room space has a chimney and a 40 inch smart tv along with a futon that can be turned into a full size bed,. the bedroom has 2 queen size beds as well as an air conditioning unit and night stands the bathroom comes with starter toiletries as well as a ceiling fan in the living room the unit has high speed internet as well as wifi. The building has washer dryer that is operated by coins and is shared with the other 4 apartments in the building!...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 West 38th Street have any available units?
1163 West 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 West 38th Street have?
Some of 1163 West 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 West 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1163 West 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 West 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1163 West 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1163 West 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1163 West 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1163 West 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 West 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 West 38th Street have a pool?
No, 1163 West 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1163 West 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1163 West 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 West 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 West 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

