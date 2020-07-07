1163 West 38th Street

Amenities

USC SHATTO

Single recently remodeled and fully furnished bachelor with kitchenette,unit has been furnished from the refrigerator/microwave/coffee pot and coffee mugs, the living room space has a chimney and a 40 inch smart tv along with a futon that can be turned into a full size bed,. the bedroom has 2 queen size beds as well as an air conditioning unit and night stands the bathroom comes with starter toiletries as well as a ceiling fan in the living room the unit has high speed internet as well as wifi. The building has washer dryer that is operated by coins and is shared with the other 4 apartments in the building!...