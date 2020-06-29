11615 Viking Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to the rolling hills of Porter Ranch! This culdesac home has been beautifully remodeled from head to toe. The entrance boasts a barrage of recessed lighting that contrasts the rustic brick entry way. The formal sitting area and dinning room are perfect for anyone who enjoys entertaining. The kitchen has gorgeous oak wood cabinetry complimented by carrerra counter tops and deep farmers sink. The gas fireplace sets a perfect tone for creating a warm, cozy family room for Los Angeles winter nights. For the remainder of the year, while summer attire becomes fitting, you can head out through the living room French doors to the pool and spa in the backyard. The central A/C will keep the home nice and cool for the three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own attached master bath with stand up shower and a wall to wall closet. The hallway bathroom is nicely remodeled. The spacious 2 garage and quiet culdesac street provides ample parking for any family. This home will not last long!