11615 Viking Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

11615 Viking Avenue

11615 Viking Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11615 Viking Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to the rolling hills of Porter Ranch! This culdesac home has been beautifully remodeled from head to toe. The entrance boasts a barrage of recessed lighting that contrasts the rustic brick entry way. The formal sitting area and dinning room are perfect for anyone who enjoys entertaining. The kitchen has gorgeous oak wood cabinetry complimented by carrerra counter tops and deep farmers sink. The gas fireplace sets a perfect tone for creating a warm, cozy family room for Los Angeles winter nights. For the remainder of the year, while summer attire becomes fitting, you can head out through the living room French doors to the pool and spa in the backyard. The central A/C will keep the home nice and cool for the three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own attached master bath with stand up shower and a wall to wall closet. The hallway bathroom is nicely remodeled. The spacious 2 garage and quiet culdesac street provides ample parking for any family. This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11615 Viking Avenue have any available units?
11615 Viking Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11615 Viking Avenue have?
Some of 11615 Viking Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11615 Viking Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11615 Viking Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11615 Viking Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11615 Viking Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11615 Viking Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11615 Viking Avenue offers parking.
Does 11615 Viking Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11615 Viking Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11615 Viking Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11615 Viking Avenue has a pool.
Does 11615 Viking Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11615 Viking Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11615 Viking Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11615 Viking Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

