All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 116 South FULLER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
116 South FULLER Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

116 South FULLER Avenue

116 South Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 South Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Character Spanish two story home with pool, cabana, and guest house right near The Grove and restaurants on Beverly Blvd! Fully gated for privacy and security. Front courtyard with fountain and soaring palm trees. Center hall with dramatic circular staircase to second floor. Living room with high beamed ceiling, fireplace, and French doors to front courtyard. Formal dining room. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island with prep sink, and breakfast bar opens to family room with bar and accordion doors to yard with pool. Washer/dryer and one full bath downstairs. 3 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Amazing yard for entertaining with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor bar cabana. Garage converted to guesthouse. Off-street parking in driveway either in front of or behind remote control gate. Easy to show and available immediately! *Landlord has paid for a home warranty and all request for repairs will be the responsibility of the tenant to pay for service calls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 South FULLER Avenue have any available units?
116 South FULLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 South FULLER Avenue have?
Some of 116 South FULLER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 South FULLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 South FULLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 South FULLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 116 South FULLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 116 South FULLER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 116 South FULLER Avenue offers parking.
Does 116 South FULLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 South FULLER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 South FULLER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 116 South FULLER Avenue has a pool.
Does 116 South FULLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 South FULLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 South FULLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 South FULLER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College