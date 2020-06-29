116 South FULLER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Character Spanish two story home with pool, cabana, and guest house right near The Grove and restaurants on Beverly Blvd! Fully gated for privacy and security. Front courtyard with fountain and soaring palm trees. Center hall with dramatic circular staircase to second floor. Living room with high beamed ceiling, fireplace, and French doors to front courtyard. Formal dining room. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island with prep sink, and breakfast bar opens to family room with bar and accordion doors to yard with pool. Washer/dryer and one full bath downstairs. 3 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Amazing yard for entertaining with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor bar cabana. Garage converted to guesthouse. Off-street parking in driveway either in front of or behind remote control gate. Easy to show and available immediately! *Landlord has paid for a home warranty and all request for repairs will be the responsibility of the tenant to pay for service calls.