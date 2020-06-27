11595 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

MOVE-IN READY! Call KIM ALLEN Agent for Private Showing 818-581-6425. Available in the north San Fernando Valley in the city of Granada Hills is a recently (2018) renovated 500 sq ft studio guest house w/brand new kitchen, in-house washer/dryer, Samsung 4K TV w/Spectrum cable/TIVO DVR, wireless internet, & a side deck / patio that overlooks the park across the street. All utilities (water/power/gas) internet & cable TV are included. The guest house has a separate entrance directly from the driveway allowing for easy private access. Brand new flooring uniformly covers the entire space including the kitchen & bath. The kitchen, including all appliances & hardware, are brand new-includes: white shaker cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel gas range/oven combo, & a Haier stainless steel refrigerator. The sink is equipped w/Kohler touch-less faucet & garbage disposal. Included in the main living space are: A mirrored, floor-to-ceiling wardrobe w/closet organizer system w/storage drawers and shelving. Brand new split system central heating/cooling unit w/remote controlled thermostat. 52" LED ceiling fan. French doors in the living room open to the huge private deck that overlooks the park. The spacious bath includes a corner shower w/brand new hardware, new Kohler one-piece toilet, and brand new 36" vanity. Situated in the bathroom closet is a brand new Whirlpool washer/dryer combo unit w/plenty of space for a hamper and other laundry supplies. Ideal lease for single (1) person only.