Last updated August 30 2019

11595 Newcastle Avenue

11595 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11595 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
MOVE-IN READY! Call KIM ALLEN Agent for Private Showing 818-581-6425. Available in the north San Fernando Valley in the city of Granada Hills is a recently (2018) renovated 500 sq ft studio guest house w/brand new kitchen, in-house washer/dryer, Samsung 4K TV w/Spectrum cable/TIVO DVR, wireless internet, & a side deck / patio that overlooks the park across the street. All utilities (water/power/gas) internet & cable TV are included. The guest house has a separate entrance directly from the driveway allowing for easy private access. Brand new flooring uniformly covers the entire space including the kitchen & bath. The kitchen, including all appliances & hardware, are brand new-includes: white shaker cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel gas range/oven combo, & a Haier stainless steel refrigerator. The sink is equipped w/Kohler touch-less faucet & garbage disposal. Included in the main living space are: A mirrored, floor-to-ceiling wardrobe w/closet organizer system w/storage drawers and shelving. Brand new split system central heating/cooling unit w/remote controlled thermostat. 52" LED ceiling fan. French doors in the living room open to the huge private deck that overlooks the park. The spacious bath includes a corner shower w/brand new hardware, new Kohler one-piece toilet, and brand new 36" vanity. Situated in the bathroom closet is a brand new Whirlpool washer/dryer combo unit w/plenty of space for a hamper and other laundry supplies. Ideal lease for single (1) person only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11595 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
11595 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11595 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 11595 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11595 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11595 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11595 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11595 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11595 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
No, 11595 Newcastle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11595 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11595 Newcastle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11595 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11595 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 11595 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11595 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11595 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11595 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
