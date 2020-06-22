11576 Kittridge St

Amenities

Large furnished 2/2 bdba house in North Hollywood - Property Id: 36546



Fully Furnished 2 bd, 2 bath guest house in North Hollywood. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vin at 323-470-2143 to learn more.



Here's a video of the space -

http://click2go.me/.2z6tl



The space -

Very large master bedroom with walk-in closet, skylight, and two queen beds.

Second bedroom has a closet and one queen bed.

Open plan living, dining, kitchen has a dishwasher and a smart tv (with a chrome cast)

There is a large sectional couch in the living room

Covered outdoor patio space is available for the lovely LA evenings!

Washer and dryer are available.

There is parking for 2 cars in a gated lot- please note that parking is tight for large SUVs/trucks. You may prefer to park on the street.

No Pets Allowed



