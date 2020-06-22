All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

11576 Kittridge St

11576 Kittridge Street · (323) 470-2143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11576 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large furnished 2/2 bdba house in North Hollywood - Property Id: 36546

Fully Furnished 2 bd, 2 bath guest house in North Hollywood. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vin at 323-470-2143 to learn more.

Here's a video of the space -
http://click2go.me/.2z6tl

The space -
Very large master bedroom with walk-in closet, skylight, and two queen beds.
Second bedroom has a closet and one queen bed.
Open plan living, dining, kitchen has a dishwasher and a smart tv (with a chrome cast)
There is a large sectional couch in the living room
Covered outdoor patio space is available for the lovely LA evenings!
Washer and dryer are available.
There is parking for 2 cars in a gated lot- please note that parking is tight for large SUVs/trucks. You may prefer to park on the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36546
Property Id 36546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11576 Kittridge St have any available units?
11576 Kittridge St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11576 Kittridge St have?
Some of 11576 Kittridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11576 Kittridge St currently offering any rent specials?
11576 Kittridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11576 Kittridge St pet-friendly?
No, 11576 Kittridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11576 Kittridge St offer parking?
Yes, 11576 Kittridge St does offer parking.
Does 11576 Kittridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11576 Kittridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11576 Kittridge St have a pool?
No, 11576 Kittridge St does not have a pool.
Does 11576 Kittridge St have accessible units?
No, 11576 Kittridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 11576 Kittridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11576 Kittridge St has units with dishwashers.
