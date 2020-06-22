11576 Kittridge St

Amenities
Large furnished 2/2 bdba house in North Hollywood - Property Id: 36546
Fully Furnished 2 bd, 2 bath guest house in North Hollywood. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vin at 323-470-2143 to learn more.
Here's a video of the space -
http://click2go.me/.2z6tl
The space -
Very large master bedroom with walk-in closet, skylight, and two queen beds.
Second bedroom has a closet and one queen bed.
Open plan living, dining, kitchen has a dishwasher and a smart tv (with a chrome cast)
There is a large sectional couch in the living room
Covered outdoor patio space is available for the lovely LA evenings!
Washer and dryer are available.
There is parking for 2 cars in a gated lot- please note that parking is tight for large SUVs/trucks. You may prefer to park on the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36546
Property Id 36546
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5810473)