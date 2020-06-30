All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

11557 Dellmont Dr

11557 Dellmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11557 Dellmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
This Amazing Pool Home is located in the Awesome Alpine Village area of Tujunga with Tranquil Views of the Beautiful Mountains and Big Tujunga Creek/ Canyon! This split level beauty offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a cool family room. Wake to the peaceful view in your master bedroom suite which offers a separate dressing area and its own bath. Two other huge bedrooms are great for a combo use bedroom and office space. Perfect for entertaining, the comfortable living room also offers views and a wood burning fireplace with easy access to the upper portion of the backyard which includes a large covered patio and grass area. The convenient chef's kitchen with breakfast bar includes a built-in cooktop, double oven, microwave and dishwasher. The lower level of the home offers a cool family room with wet bar, beautifully tile floors and a bath with convenient access to the pool, firepit and lower patio area, making this an entertainer's dream! The double attached garage with direct access to the family room has extra storage space. Some of the many extras: fresh paint and new carpet, gardener and pool service are included! Experience Nature just minutes from the Angeles National Forest with great hiking trails, camping and I've even heard some fishing stories! All this while having close access to several major Los Angeles freeways, the Studios, Pasadena, the San Fernando & San Gabriel Valleys, The Westside and Downtown L.A.!

(RLNE5522067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11557 Dellmont Dr have any available units?
11557 Dellmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11557 Dellmont Dr have?
Some of 11557 Dellmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11557 Dellmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11557 Dellmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 Dellmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11557 Dellmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11557 Dellmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11557 Dellmont Dr offers parking.
Does 11557 Dellmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11557 Dellmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 Dellmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11557 Dellmont Dr has a pool.
Does 11557 Dellmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 11557 Dellmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11557 Dellmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11557 Dellmont Dr has units with dishwashers.

