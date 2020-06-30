11557 Dellmont Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage

This Amazing Pool Home is located in the Awesome Alpine Village area of Tujunga with Tranquil Views of the Beautiful Mountains and Big Tujunga Creek/ Canyon! This split level beauty offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a cool family room. Wake to the peaceful view in your master bedroom suite which offers a separate dressing area and its own bath. Two other huge bedrooms are great for a combo use bedroom and office space. Perfect for entertaining, the comfortable living room also offers views and a wood burning fireplace with easy access to the upper portion of the backyard which includes a large covered patio and grass area. The convenient chef's kitchen with breakfast bar includes a built-in cooktop, double oven, microwave and dishwasher. The lower level of the home offers a cool family room with wet bar, beautifully tile floors and a bath with convenient access to the pool, firepit and lower patio area, making this an entertainer's dream! The double attached garage with direct access to the family room has extra storage space. Some of the many extras: fresh paint and new carpet, gardener and pool service are included! Experience Nature just minutes from the Angeles National Forest with great hiking trails, camping and I've even heard some fishing stories! All this while having close access to several major Los Angeles freeways, the Studios, Pasadena, the San Fernando & San Gabriel Valleys, The Westside and Downtown L.A.!



(RLNE5522067)