11542 Pala Mesa Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

11542 Pala Mesa Drive

11542 Pala Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11542 Pala Mesa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly sought after North Valley 'Single-Story' gem located in a quiet neighborhood just walking distance to Porter Valley Country Club and golf course. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, natural light and bright floorplan, high ceilings, carpet, tile and hardwood flooring, and marble fireplace. Generous sized master with vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath, double sink wood vanity, walk-in tiled shower and access to the backyard. Two secondary bedrooms, indoor laundry room, and attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Drought resistant backyard with mountain views and custom wood pergola perfect for entertaining. This beautifully manicured property sits on an almost 10,000 sq ft corner lot, and has an abundance of Juniper and Ficus trees creating the ultimate in privacy. Award winning academic decathalon Granada Charter High School district, nearby Limekiln Canyon Park and Trails for hiking, jogging, and the soon to be completed Vineyards at Porter Ranch with fabulous restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods organic market, entertainment and popular community events. This is a special opportunity to live in one of the most desirable locations of Porter Ranch. INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Fully wired surround sound speakers, amplifier, subwoofer and Verizon signal extender, Backyard patio furniture, Storage cabinets and work bench in garage. Property is also available for Sale $760,000 - Please contact Sheree Yablon for showings and more infromation (818) 427-6038

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive have any available units?
11542 Pala Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive have?
Some of 11542 Pala Mesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 Pala Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11542 Pala Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 Pala Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11542 Pala Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11542 Pala Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11542 Pala Mesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 11542 Pala Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 11542 Pala Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 Pala Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11542 Pala Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
