11542 Pala Mesa Drive

Highly sought after North Valley 'Single-Story' gem located in a quiet neighborhood just walking distance to Porter Valley Country Club and golf course. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, natural light and bright floorplan, high ceilings, carpet, tile and hardwood flooring, and marble fireplace. Generous sized master with vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath, double sink wood vanity, walk-in tiled shower and access to the backyard. Two secondary bedrooms, indoor laundry room, and attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Drought resistant backyard with mountain views and custom wood pergola perfect for entertaining. This beautifully manicured property sits on an almost 10,000 sq ft corner lot, and has an abundance of Juniper and Ficus trees creating the ultimate in privacy. Award winning academic decathalon Granada Charter High School district, nearby Limekiln Canyon Park and Trails for hiking, jogging, and the soon to be completed Vineyards at Porter Ranch with fabulous restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods organic market, entertainment and popular community events. This is a special opportunity to live in one of the most desirable locations of Porter Ranch. INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Fully wired surround sound speakers, amplifier, subwoofer and Verizon signal extender, Backyard patio furniture, Storage cabinets and work bench in garage. Property is also available for Sale $760,000 - Please contact Sheree Yablon for showings and more infromation (818) 427-6038