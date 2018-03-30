All apartments in Los Angeles
11541 Amalfi Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

11541 Amalfi Way

11541 Amalfi Way · No Longer Available
Location

11541 Amalfi Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This gorgeous sought after detached home is located in the prestigious Gated Cortile Community of Porter Ranch. Resort style living at its best. Completely upgraded with high end finishes, features include 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with just under 1200 sqft of living space, a two car garage with direct access. beautiful tile floors through out the first floor, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a ridge and washer & dryer, entertain your guests in the large private patio perfect for those summer BBQ's, community offers pool, spa, just walking distance to shopping centers and the brand new Vineyards which offers a Movie theater, WholeFoods, Nordstrom Rack, Coffee shop, restaurants, kids play area and much more. Also has one of the best school (Porter Ranch elementary and middle school).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11541 Amalfi Way have any available units?
11541 Amalfi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11541 Amalfi Way have?
Some of 11541 Amalfi Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11541 Amalfi Way currently offering any rent specials?
11541 Amalfi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11541 Amalfi Way pet-friendly?
No, 11541 Amalfi Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11541 Amalfi Way offer parking?
Yes, 11541 Amalfi Way offers parking.
Does 11541 Amalfi Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11541 Amalfi Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11541 Amalfi Way have a pool?
Yes, 11541 Amalfi Way has a pool.
Does 11541 Amalfi Way have accessible units?
No, 11541 Amalfi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11541 Amalfi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11541 Amalfi Way does not have units with dishwashers.

