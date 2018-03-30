11541 Amalfi Way

Amenities

This gorgeous sought after detached home is located in the prestigious Gated Cortile Community of Porter Ranch. Resort style living at its best. Completely upgraded with high end finishes, features include 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with just under 1200 sqft of living space, a two car garage with direct access. beautiful tile floors through out the first floor, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a ridge and washer & dryer, entertain your guests in the large private patio perfect for those summer BBQ's, community offers pool, spa, just walking distance to shopping centers and the brand new Vineyards which offers a Movie theater, WholeFoods, Nordstrom Rack, Coffee shop, restaurants, kids play area and much more. Also has one of the best school (Porter Ranch elementary and middle school).