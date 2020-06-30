All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

11518 Autumn Glen Court

11518 Autumn Glen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11518 Autumn Glen Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Sheer perfection in guard-gated & prestigious Promenade. From the moment you enter this exquisite Plan 2 Arbor townhome, you are amazed by the tremendous upgrades this property has to offer. The cook's kitchen is unlike any other in the community & proudly offers a built-in Kitchen Aid fridge, custom cabinets, GE 5 burner range, dual ovens, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, custom back splash, built-in coffee maker and also a TV!The cozy living room boasts a media niche, romantic fireplace, surround sound speakers & more! Elegant formal dining area, perfect for entertaining & Holiday gatherings. Upstairs you will find 3 generous-sized bedrooms including an amazing master suite. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, master bathroom w/ custom floors, counters and shower. Each bedroom proudly features wood shutters. Also upstairs is a convenient desk, perfect for a home office/work station. Travel outside and find a private, zen-like yard complete with a water feature, retractable awning, lush landscape/hardscape and a built-in BBQ center. The community of Promenade offers such world-class amenities as a sparkling & inviting community pool & park like areas. Don't forget about the award winning Porter Ranch Community School (K-8) and the upcoming Vineyards shopping center. You do not want to miss out on this lovely townhome. Fridge, washer, dryer, coffee maker, TV in the kitchen, tv in the living room & living room speakers included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11518 Autumn Glen Court have any available units?
11518 Autumn Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11518 Autumn Glen Court have?
Some of 11518 Autumn Glen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11518 Autumn Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
11518 Autumn Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11518 Autumn Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 11518 Autumn Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11518 Autumn Glen Court offer parking?
No, 11518 Autumn Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 11518 Autumn Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11518 Autumn Glen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11518 Autumn Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 11518 Autumn Glen Court has a pool.
Does 11518 Autumn Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 11518 Autumn Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11518 Autumn Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11518 Autumn Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.

