11518 Autumn Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Sheer perfection in guard-gated & prestigious Promenade. From the moment you enter this exquisite Plan 2 Arbor townhome, you are amazed by the tremendous upgrades this property has to offer. The cook's kitchen is unlike any other in the community & proudly offers a built-in Kitchen Aid fridge, custom cabinets, GE 5 burner range, dual ovens, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, custom back splash, built-in coffee maker and also a TV!The cozy living room boasts a media niche, romantic fireplace, surround sound speakers & more! Elegant formal dining area, perfect for entertaining & Holiday gatherings. Upstairs you will find 3 generous-sized bedrooms including an amazing master suite. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, master bathroom w/ custom floors, counters and shower. Each bedroom proudly features wood shutters. Also upstairs is a convenient desk, perfect for a home office/work station. Travel outside and find a private, zen-like yard complete with a water feature, retractable awning, lush landscape/hardscape and a built-in BBQ center. The community of Promenade offers such world-class amenities as a sparkling & inviting community pool & park like areas. Don't forget about the award winning Porter Ranch Community School (K-8) and the upcoming Vineyards shopping center. You do not want to miss out on this lovely townhome. Fridge, washer, dryer, coffee maker, TV in the kitchen, tv in the living room & living room speakers included!