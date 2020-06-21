11500 Tennessee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car charging clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

T-Loft homes provide the perfect mixture of modern & industrial style living, nestled in the heart of West LA. This architectural gem is full of natural light, large windows, hardwood floors and resort style upgrades; creating the perfect environment for inspired living. This two level loft features a gourmet kitchen with ceasar stone, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a custom walk in closet and washer & dryer. The master bedroom and full bathroom are located on the second floor, while the first floor boost a large open creative space with a ¾ bathroom and laundry closet. This is one of six units that offer street front access and are zoned commercial/residential living. This is a secured building, with beautiful landscaping throughout the property; including BBQ areas, Hot Tub, Gym, Dog Park, Mail Box Lounge, Secured Elevator to Parking Garage, Electric Car Charging Stations, Two Secured Parking Spaces and plenty of guest parking. Don't miss the opportunity to call this stunning Live/Work loft your own. Unit also listed for Sale.