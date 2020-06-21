All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11500 Tennessee Avenue

11500 W Tennessee Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11500 W Tennessee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
T-Loft homes provide the perfect mixture of modern & industrial style living, nestled in the heart of West LA. This architectural gem is full of natural light, large windows, hardwood floors and resort style upgrades; creating the perfect environment for inspired living. This two level loft features a gourmet kitchen with ceasar stone, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a custom walk in closet and washer & dryer. The master bedroom and full bathroom are located on the second floor, while the first floor boost a large open creative space with a ¾ bathroom and laundry closet. This is one of six units that offer street front access and are zoned commercial/residential living. This is a secured building, with beautiful landscaping throughout the property; including BBQ areas, Hot Tub, Gym, Dog Park, Mail Box Lounge, Secured Elevator to Parking Garage, Electric Car Charging Stations, Two Secured Parking Spaces and plenty of guest parking. Don't miss the opportunity to call this stunning Live/Work loft your own. Unit also listed for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
11500 Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 11500 Tennessee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11500 Tennessee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11500 Tennessee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11500 Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11500 Tennessee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11500 Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 Tennessee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 11500 Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11500 Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11500 Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 Tennessee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
