Los Angeles, CA
11500 Delano Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11500 Delano Street

11500 W Delano St · No Longer Available
Location

11500 W Delano St, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't Miss This Wonderful Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Craftsman Designed Home with a Beautifully Landscaped Entertainer's Backyard!! This Home enjoys Hardwood Floors throughout, A Spacious Living Room/Dining Area with a Fireplace!! The Master Suite has an Entire Wall of Closets!! The Sunny and Bright Kitchen with a Breakfast Area Opens onto a Laundry Room that includes a Washer & Dryer! There is Central Heat and Air Conditioning, and Newer Energy Efficient Windows!! This is Amazing Property is Located Near the Upcoming NOHO West Arts District!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 Delano Street have any available units?
11500 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 Delano Street have?
Some of 11500 Delano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
11500 Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 11500 Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11500 Delano Street offer parking?
Yes, 11500 Delano Street offers parking.
Does 11500 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 Delano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 Delano Street have a pool?
No, 11500 Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 11500 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 11500 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11500 Delano Street does not have units with dishwashers.
