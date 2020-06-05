11500 Delano Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't Miss This Wonderful Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Craftsman Designed Home with a Beautifully Landscaped Entertainer's Backyard!! This Home enjoys Hardwood Floors throughout, A Spacious Living Room/Dining Area with a Fireplace!! The Master Suite has an Entire Wall of Closets!! The Sunny and Bright Kitchen with a Breakfast Area Opens onto a Laundry Room that includes a Washer & Dryer! There is Central Heat and Air Conditioning, and Newer Energy Efficient Windows!! This is Amazing Property is Located Near the Upcoming NOHO West Arts District!!!