Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1150 WILCOX Place

1150 Wilcox Place · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Wilcox Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in Central Hollywood, poised between the Hollywood Media District and the historic Hollywood Studio District, this artsy, fully-furnished bungalow invites light and a private garden into its open and inviting floor plan, while delivering privacy and proximity to entertainment and city life. The open kitchen, complete with Corian counter tops, modern stainless steel appliances, bar seating and a glass & steel bay window, is the perfect environment for cooking, entertaining, and taking in the day's sunlight. The sunlit dining area and living room are the perfect place to dine, relax and enjoy the furnished flat-screen television. The double-floor layout boasts 2 sleeping quarters -- 1 full bedroom (furnished with a Queen bed) and 1 upper-level sleeping loft (furnished with a Queen bed) -- and a modern glass-and-tile bathroom. A spacious laundry room, which can double as an office, workspace, or walk-in closet, exits onto the romantic private garden and 1-car parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 WILCOX Place have any available units?
1150 WILCOX Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 WILCOX Place have?
Some of 1150 WILCOX Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 WILCOX Place currently offering any rent specials?
1150 WILCOX Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 WILCOX Place pet-friendly?
No, 1150 WILCOX Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1150 WILCOX Place offer parking?
Yes, 1150 WILCOX Place offers parking.
Does 1150 WILCOX Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 WILCOX Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 WILCOX Place have a pool?
No, 1150 WILCOX Place does not have a pool.
Does 1150 WILCOX Place have accessible units?
No, 1150 WILCOX Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 WILCOX Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 WILCOX Place has units with dishwashers.
