1150 WILCOX Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in Central Hollywood, poised between the Hollywood Media District and the historic Hollywood Studio District, this artsy, fully-furnished bungalow invites light and a private garden into its open and inviting floor plan, while delivering privacy and proximity to entertainment and city life. The open kitchen, complete with Corian counter tops, modern stainless steel appliances, bar seating and a glass & steel bay window, is the perfect environment for cooking, entertaining, and taking in the day's sunlight. The sunlit dining area and living room are the perfect place to dine, relax and enjoy the furnished flat-screen television. The double-floor layout boasts 2 sleeping quarters -- 1 full bedroom (furnished with a Queen bed) and 1 upper-level sleeping loft (furnished with a Queen bed) -- and a modern glass-and-tile bathroom. A spacious laundry room, which can double as an office, workspace, or walk-in closet, exits onto the romantic private garden and 1-car parking pad.