115 St Andrews Pl Unit: 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

$4,995, VERY SPECIAL APARTMENTS IN A PRIME HANCOCK PARK/KOREATOWN LOCATION, 1220 SQ FT, GATED ENTRY/PKG, BRAND-NEW MULTI-LEVEL TOWNHOMES, EACH WITH PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK, CAN BE SEEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, CALL SAMMY SHIN AT 213-216-2838. Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave, Washer/Dryer in Unit, DESIGNER WOOD FLOORS THROUGHT, GOURMET KITCHENS, DESIGNER FINISHES, VAULTED CEILINGS, DESIGNER TILED BATHROOMS, THESE UNITS ARE LIKE HOMES! TANDEM PKG SPACE (FITS ONE FULL-SIZED CAR AND ONE COMPACT CAR) ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET, TANDEM PARKING SPACE. APPROXIMATE HOPEFUL MOVE-IN DATE 9/1/18.