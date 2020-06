11474 Ghiberti Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN TUSCANY GATED COMMUNITY. THIS PORTER RANCH HOME OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, RECESSED LIGHTING, PATIO FOR RELAXING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, WALK IN CLOSET. HOME HAS 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS. WASHER AND DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED.

COMMUNITY IS GATED AND OFFERS POOL/SPA/BBQ. NEARBY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING MAKES THIS AN IDEAL LOCATION , K-8 PORTER RANCH COMMUNITY SCHOOL. THE VINEYARD SHOPPING CENTER COMING SOON. HURRY FOR THIS ONE!