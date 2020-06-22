Amenities

11464 Autumn Glen Ct. Available 04/13/19 Gated 3+2.5 townhome w/upgrades, appliances + more! (11464 Autumn Glen) - Stunning Porter Ranch townhome loaded w/amenities! Features include (but not limited to): open floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; pantry kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + trash compactor); upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath; downstairs bedroom; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; central air; dual pane windows; carpet + ceramic tile flooring throughout; gated community offers pool + spa, common areas + BBQ grills; patio; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



