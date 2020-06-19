1145 Longwood Place

Amenities

A guaranteed comfortable living is waiting in this pretty unfurnished 1,989 square foot single family home in the friendly and quiet Olympic Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 nice bathrooms, and a lot of parking space off street. The home also has a yard, a perfect place for a relaxing time get together with family and friends. It has a lovely kitchen which features fine countertops and cabinetry with lots of storage. A centralized AC and gas heater are installed for climate control. For your laundry needs, a hook up washer and dryer are provided. Water, Gas, Electricity utilities will be paid by renter (65% if the bill for all). Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet. Tenant occupied, but will be moving out on the 10th this month but things have been removed. PW will be on 8th of this month.



Nearby parks: Los Angeles High Memorial Park, Queen Anne Recreation Center, and Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center.



Nearby Schools:

John Burroughs Middle School - 0.64 miles, 6/10

Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 8/10

Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.93 miles, 8/10

Los Angeles Senior High School - 0.4 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

28 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

212 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

30 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles



