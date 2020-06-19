All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1145 Longwood Place

1145 Longwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Longwood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A guaranteed comfortable living is waiting in this pretty unfurnished 1,989 square foot single family home in the friendly and quiet Olympic Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 nice bathrooms, and a lot of parking space off street. The home also has a yard, a perfect place for a relaxing time get together with family and friends. It has a lovely kitchen which features fine countertops and cabinetry with lots of storage. A centralized AC and gas heater are installed for climate control. For your laundry needs, a hook up washer and dryer are provided. Water, Gas, Electricity utilities will be paid by renter (65% if the bill for all). Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet. Tenant occupied, but will be moving out on the 10th this month but things have been removed. PW will be on 8th of this month.

Nearby parks: Los Angeles High Memorial Park, Queen Anne Recreation Center, and Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center.

Nearby Schools:
John Burroughs Middle School - 0.64 miles, 6/10
Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 8/10
Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.93 miles, 8/10
Los Angeles Senior High School - 0.4 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
28 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
212 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
30 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4750609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Longwood Place have any available units?
1145 Longwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Longwood Place have?
Some of 1145 Longwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Longwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Longwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Longwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Longwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place offers parking.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have a pool?
No, 1145 Longwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1145 Longwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Longwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Longwood Place has units with dishwashers.
