Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

11447 Brainard Avenue

11447 Brainard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11447 Brainard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The home is in beautiful condition and is being offered partially furnished. Main floor master suite. Oversized updated kitchen with Viking stove. Large dining and living areas.Additional downstairs office area off the dining area. Two car garage, loads of storage and off street parking. Bathrooms have recently been updated as well as fresh paint throughout most of the home.Owner will consider a short term 6-month lease. Tenant will have modified use of the back yard. Due to construction, the lease will be limited to Executive type tenants with no pets and or occupants under the age of 18 for safety precautions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11447 Brainard Avenue have any available units?
11447 Brainard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11447 Brainard Avenue have?
Some of 11447 Brainard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11447 Brainard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11447 Brainard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11447 Brainard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11447 Brainard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11447 Brainard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11447 Brainard Avenue offers parking.
Does 11447 Brainard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11447 Brainard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11447 Brainard Avenue have a pool?
No, 11447 Brainard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11447 Brainard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11447 Brainard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11447 Brainard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11447 Brainard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
