11447 Brainard Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace furnished

The home is in beautiful condition and is being offered partially furnished. Main floor master suite. Oversized updated kitchen with Viking stove. Large dining and living areas.Additional downstairs office area off the dining area. Two car garage, loads of storage and off street parking. Bathrooms have recently been updated as well as fresh paint throughout most of the home.Owner will consider a short term 6-month lease. Tenant will have modified use of the back yard. Due to construction, the lease will be limited to Executive type tenants with no pets and or occupants under the age of 18 for safety precautions.