1144 W 24th St

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bath bright Spanish-style house on a quiet street in San Pedro for lease, perfect for a small family, a couple, or roommates, featuring: -plenty of parking
-washer/dryer in unit
-updated fridge and gas stove+oven
-garbage disposal and water filter faucet
-hardwood floors
-large storage shed
-entire interior will receive fresh paint prior to move in!
-updated plumbing, electrical and foundation
-great location, blocks from RPV, minutes to 110 and the beach
-shares lot with back house, plenty of open space between the two, lemon tree and flower beds