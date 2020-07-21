All apartments in Los Angeles
1144 W 24th St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

1144 W 24th St

1144 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1144 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bath bright Spanish-style house on a quiet street in San Pedro for lease, perfect for a small family, a couple, or roommates, featuring: -plenty of parking
-washer/dryer in unit
-updated fridge and gas stove+oven
-garbage disposal and water filter faucet
-hardwood floors
-large storage shed
-entire interior will receive fresh paint prior to move in!
-updated plumbing, electrical and foundation
-great location, blocks from RPV, minutes to 110 and the beach
-shares lot with back house, plenty of open space between the two, lemon tree and flower beds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 W 24th St have any available units?
1144 W 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 W 24th St have?
Some of 1144 W 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 W 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1144 W 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 W 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 W 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 1144 W 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 1144 W 24th St offers parking.
Does 1144 W 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 W 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 W 24th St have a pool?
No, 1144 W 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1144 W 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1144 W 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 W 24th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 W 24th St has units with dishwashers.
