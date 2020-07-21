All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11433 Amigo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11433 Amigo Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:12 AM

11433 Amigo Avenue

11433 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11433 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Warm & inviting 4 bedroom Porter Ranch home with an open and bright floor plan. Excellent curb appeal greats you as you arrive at this corner lot. There is custom tile flooring throughout* A chef's kitchen that offers granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and an breakfast counter which is perfect for entertaining and hosting* Master bedroom has it's own private bath* Updated hallway bath* Dual pane windows* Award winning schools including Castlebay Elementary and Granada Hills Charter HS* Close to hiking trails, shopping, dining, Porter Valley Country Club, fwys and more!! GOOD CREDIT A MUST & NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11433 Amigo Avenue have any available units?
11433 Amigo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11433 Amigo Avenue have?
Some of 11433 Amigo Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11433 Amigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11433 Amigo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11433 Amigo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11433 Amigo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11433 Amigo Avenue offer parking?
No, 11433 Amigo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11433 Amigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11433 Amigo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11433 Amigo Avenue have a pool?
No, 11433 Amigo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11433 Amigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11433 Amigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11433 Amigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11433 Amigo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College