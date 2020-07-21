11433 Amigo Avenue

Amenities

Warm & inviting 4 bedroom Porter Ranch home with an open and bright floor plan. Excellent curb appeal greats you as you arrive at this corner lot. There is custom tile flooring throughout* A chef's kitchen that offers granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and an breakfast counter which is perfect for entertaining and hosting* Master bedroom has it's own private bath* Updated hallway bath* Dual pane windows* Award winning schools including Castlebay Elementary and Granada Hills Charter HS* Close to hiking trails, shopping, dining, Porter Valley Country Club, fwys and more!! GOOD CREDIT A MUST & NO PETS