11405 Oakford Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Highly Upgraded Plan 3 Arbor in the Prestigious Guard-Gated Promenade Community. Upon entering this 3-bedroom Town Home, you are greeted by new laminate wood floors. The cook's kitchen offers a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, dining nook, and more! Large living room boasts a cozy fireplace and media niche. Elegant dining area, perfect for family meals and holiday gatherings. There is 1 bedroom and bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs, you will find 2 large bedrooms, including a master suite. The master bathroom is high upgraded & offers dual sinks, travertine counters, separate shower & relaxing tub, plus a Huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom upstairs has its own private bathroom. The upstairs boasts a convenient laundry room and a built in computer desk, perfect for a home office/homework station. Outside is an easy maintenance slate stone patio with privacy, perfect for entertaining and BBQs. 2-Car attached garage. New modern laminate wood flooring and plush carpet through out the house. Freshly painted interior.

The community of Promenade offers a sparkling and inviting pool/spa along with picnic areas. Don't forget about the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School (per LAUSD school Finder site/please verify) and fantastic private schools nearby. The highly anticipated Vineyards Shopping Center is extremely close by and features a Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Peets Coffee and soon to come AMC Movie Theatre and restaurants. Make this your home today!



Please note - No pets allowed and all utilities are tenant responsibility.