Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

11405 Oakford Lane

11405 Oakford Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11405 Oakford Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Highly Upgraded Plan 3 Arbor in the Prestigious Guard-Gated Promenade Community. Upon entering this 3-bedroom Town Home, you are greeted by new laminate wood floors. The cook's kitchen offers a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, dining nook, and more! Large living room boasts a cozy fireplace and media niche. Elegant dining area, perfect for family meals and holiday gatherings. There is 1 bedroom and bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs, you will find 2 large bedrooms, including a master suite. The master bathroom is high upgraded & offers dual sinks, travertine counters, separate shower & relaxing tub, plus a Huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom upstairs has its own private bathroom. The upstairs boasts a convenient laundry room and a built in computer desk, perfect for a home office/homework station. Outside is an easy maintenance slate stone patio with privacy, perfect for entertaining and BBQs. 2-Car attached garage. New modern laminate wood flooring and plush carpet through out the house. Freshly painted interior.
The community of Promenade offers a sparkling and inviting pool/spa along with picnic areas. Don't forget about the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School (per LAUSD school Finder site/please verify) and fantastic private schools nearby. The highly anticipated Vineyards Shopping Center is extremely close by and features a Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Peets Coffee and soon to come AMC Movie Theatre and restaurants. Make this your home today!

Please note - No pets allowed and all utilities are tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 Oakford Lane have any available units?
11405 Oakford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11405 Oakford Lane have?
Some of 11405 Oakford Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 Oakford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11405 Oakford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 Oakford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11405 Oakford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11405 Oakford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11405 Oakford Lane offers parking.
Does 11405 Oakford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11405 Oakford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 Oakford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11405 Oakford Lane has a pool.
Does 11405 Oakford Lane have accessible units?
No, 11405 Oakford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 Oakford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11405 Oakford Lane has units with dishwashers.

