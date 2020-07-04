Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. - Property Id: 260032



UNIT AVAILABLE IS AN UPPER UNIT. Located in a completely renovated Spanish style, eight-unit building, this unit is elegant and spacious. As you enter, you are greeted by high-beamed ceilings, gently arched doorways, and wide-plank flooring. The space feels warm, welcoming and fresh. No need to wonder where to put your sectional - the living room has plenty of room! The dining room also has its charm - definitely roomy enough for a large dining table, or maybe that home office you have been dreaming about? This is a fantasy kitchen. The appliances included; fridge and a gas/oven stove with overhead built in Microwave where you will want to cook up a storm! The granite counters, snowy shaker style cabinetry, and beautiful modern glass tile backsplash. Even better? There is a washer/dryer in your own laundry room! Close to USC and the 10 - getting downtown or to the Westside will be a breeze! Don't miss out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260032

Property Id 260032



(RLNE5695449)