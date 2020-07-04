All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1140 3/4 Arapahoe St.

1140 3/4 Arapahoe St · No Longer Available
Location

1140 3/4 Arapahoe St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. - Property Id: 260032

UNIT AVAILABLE IS AN UPPER UNIT. Located in a completely renovated Spanish style, eight-unit building, this unit is elegant and spacious. As you enter, you are greeted by high-beamed ceilings, gently arched doorways, and wide-plank flooring. The space feels warm, welcoming and fresh. No need to wonder where to put your sectional - the living room has plenty of room! The dining room also has its charm - definitely roomy enough for a large dining table, or maybe that home office you have been dreaming about? This is a fantasy kitchen. The appliances included; fridge and a gas/oven stove with overhead built in Microwave where you will want to cook up a storm! The granite counters, snowy shaker style cabinetry, and beautiful modern glass tile backsplash. Even better? There is a washer/dryer in your own laundry room! Close to USC and the 10 - getting downtown or to the Westside will be a breeze! Don't miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260032
Property Id 260032

(RLNE5695449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. have any available units?
1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. have?
Some of 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. currently offering any rent specials?
1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. is pet friendly.
Does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. offer parking?
No, 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. does not offer parking.
Does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. have a pool?
No, 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. does not have a pool.
Does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. have accessible units?
No, 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. does not have units with dishwashers.

