1140 3/4 Arapahoe St. - Property Id: 260032
UNIT AVAILABLE IS AN UPPER UNIT. Located in a completely renovated Spanish style, eight-unit building, this unit is elegant and spacious. As you enter, you are greeted by high-beamed ceilings, gently arched doorways, and wide-plank flooring. The space feels warm, welcoming and fresh. No need to wonder where to put your sectional - the living room has plenty of room! The dining room also has its charm - definitely roomy enough for a large dining table, or maybe that home office you have been dreaming about? This is a fantasy kitchen. The appliances included; fridge and a gas/oven stove with overhead built in Microwave where you will want to cook up a storm! The granite counters, snowy shaker style cabinetry, and beautiful modern glass tile backsplash. Even better? There is a washer/dryer in your own laundry room! Close to USC and the 10 - getting downtown or to the Westside will be a breeze! Don't miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260032
Property Id 260032
(RLNE5695449)