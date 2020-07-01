11363 N Relax Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Super Nice, 4+2.5 Home Built in 2011 - This amazing 2011 built, two story home features: 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with 1505 sq. ft. of light/bright living space. Chefs kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and good counter space. Nice open floor-plan in living/dining area with gorgeous dark wood-grain tile flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs with generous closet space. The Master suite has a huge walk in closet and bath with double sinks. There is a loft area with skylights, that is perfect for a home office. 2/car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups and direct access to the home. The property has Solar System! Outdoor features a nice private fenced patio with grassy area for outdoor BBQ. Great location, near Hansen Dam Recreation Center, Sylmar, schools, restaurants, shopping, 210 and 118 Freeways. One medium or small pet will be considered with pet deposit.

Lease price: $2950 with a minimum one-year lease. Security Deposit: $3500

