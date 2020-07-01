All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

11363 N Relax Lane

11363 N Relax Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11363 N Relax Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Pacoima

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Super Nice, 4+2.5 Home Built in 2011 - This amazing 2011 built, two story home features: 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with 1505 sq. ft. of light/bright living space. Chefs kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and good counter space. Nice open floor-plan in living/dining area with gorgeous dark wood-grain tile flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs with generous closet space. The Master suite has a huge walk in closet and bath with double sinks. There is a loft area with skylights, that is perfect for a home office. 2/car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups and direct access to the home. The property has Solar System! Outdoor features a nice private fenced patio with grassy area for outdoor BBQ. Great location, near Hansen Dam Recreation Center, Sylmar, schools, restaurants, shopping, 210 and 118 Freeways. One medium or small pet will be considered with pet deposit.
Lease price: $2950 with a minimum one-year lease. Security Deposit: $3500
For more information please contact:
LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Agent: Margo
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4396292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11363 N Relax Lane have any available units?
11363 N Relax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11363 N Relax Lane have?
Some of 11363 N Relax Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11363 N Relax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11363 N Relax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11363 N Relax Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11363 N Relax Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11363 N Relax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11363 N Relax Lane offers parking.
Does 11363 N Relax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11363 N Relax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11363 N Relax Lane have a pool?
No, 11363 N Relax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11363 N Relax Lane have accessible units?
No, 11363 N Relax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11363 N Relax Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11363 N Relax Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

