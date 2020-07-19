All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

1135 MARCO Place

1135 Marco Place · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
World class architectural home in the heart of trendy Venice a block East of Lincoln a 2 minute walk to Superba Restaurant and other famous stores. The house includes 2 bed - 2.5 bath contemporary modern with open floor plan, exposed beams throughout on 3 levels, concrete 1st floor, black bamboo floors on the rest of the house, super bright, pockets doors, photo Lab darkroom, roof access with 360 degrees ocean and mountain views, roof deck which could accommodate and challenge your vegetables and /or herbs growing abilities. This warm house has a quintessential Venice vibe and ideal for any creative individual, family or even a small company or all of the above. Super private. LAX: 15 min (5.8 mi) _ 3rd St. Promenade- Downtown Santa Monica: 13 min (3.1 mi) _ Abbot Kinney Blvd.: 5 min (1.4 mi) _ In-N-Out Burger: 6 min (1.1 mi) _ Penmar Golf Course: 2 min (0.5 mi) _ Whole Foods: 3 min (1 mi)-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 MARCO Place have any available units?
1135 MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 MARCO Place have?
Some of 1135 MARCO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
1135 MARCO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 1135 MARCO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1135 MARCO Place offer parking?
Yes, 1135 MARCO Place offers parking.
Does 1135 MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 MARCO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 MARCO Place have a pool?
No, 1135 MARCO Place does not have a pool.
Does 1135 MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 1135 MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 MARCO Place has units with dishwashers.
