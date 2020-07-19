1135 MARCO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

World class architectural home in the heart of trendy Venice a block East of Lincoln a 2 minute walk to Superba Restaurant and other famous stores. The house includes 2 bed - 2.5 bath contemporary modern with open floor plan, exposed beams throughout on 3 levels, concrete 1st floor, black bamboo floors on the rest of the house, super bright, pockets doors, photo Lab darkroom, roof access with 360 degrees ocean and mountain views, roof deck which could accommodate and challenge your vegetables and /or herbs growing abilities. This warm house has a quintessential Venice vibe and ideal for any creative individual, family or even a small company or all of the above. Super private. LAX: 15 min (5.8 mi) _ 3rd St. Promenade- Downtown Santa Monica: 13 min (3.1 mi) _ Abbot Kinney Blvd.: 5 min (1.4 mi) _ In-N-Out Burger: 6 min (1.1 mi) _ Penmar Golf Course: 2 min (0.5 mi) _ Whole Foods: 3 min (1 mi)-