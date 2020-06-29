All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11338-11340 Collins St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11338-11340 Collins St.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

11338-11340 Collins St.

11338 Collins St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11338 Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright Spacious 2 bedroom in NoHo Art Distric - Apply Now: https://www.maxwellpropertymanagementgroup.com/rental-listings

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House.
NoHo offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!

This spacious unit.
This two bedroom home has lots of Closet Space, Wood Inspired Floors.

- Full kitchen with fridge, gas stove, sink, and cabinets.
- Bathroom and overhead shower.
- Chimney/Fireplace
- Beautiful large windows with lots of natural light into the room.

Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the Noho Arts District has to offer.

Call/Text today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939

We are MaxWell Property Management Group

Apply Now: https://www.maxwellpropertymanagementgroup.com/rental-listings

(RLNE5484575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338-11340 Collins St. have any available units?
11338-11340 Collins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11338-11340 Collins St. have?
Some of 11338-11340 Collins St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11338-11340 Collins St. currently offering any rent specials?
11338-11340 Collins St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338-11340 Collins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11338-11340 Collins St. is pet friendly.
Does 11338-11340 Collins St. offer parking?
Yes, 11338-11340 Collins St. offers parking.
Does 11338-11340 Collins St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11338-11340 Collins St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338-11340 Collins St. have a pool?
No, 11338-11340 Collins St. does not have a pool.
Does 11338-11340 Collins St. have accessible units?
No, 11338-11340 Collins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11338-11340 Collins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11338-11340 Collins St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College