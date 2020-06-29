11338-11340 Collins St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Bright Spacious 2 bedroom in NoHo Art Distric - Apply Now: https://www.maxwellpropertymanagementgroup.com/rental-listings



2 Bedroom 1 Bath House.

NoHo offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!



This spacious unit.

This two bedroom home has lots of Closet Space, Wood Inspired Floors.



- Full kitchen with fridge, gas stove, sink, and cabinets.

- Bathroom and overhead shower.

- Chimney/Fireplace

- Beautiful large windows with lots of natural light into the room.



Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture that the Noho Arts District has to offer.



Call/Text today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939



We are MaxWell Property Management Group



