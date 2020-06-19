All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

11323 Huston St #3

11323 Huston Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11323 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Modern Tri-Level Townhome in Noho Arts District Mediterranean Complex! - Welcome to this beautiful, spacious, and modern 3 Bed + 2.5 Bath townhome for rent in the heart of the Noho Arts District! Built in 2008, this unit still looks brand new! Located in a stunning 6-unit complex, you enter this townhome on the ground level into a cozy living room with gas fireplace. This connects to a formal dining area, and onto a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and marble backsplash. On the second level, ther are 2 bedrooms and a landry room with stackable washer/dryer. On the top floor you'll find the master bedroom with a stunning en-suite master bath. Other features include: Granite & marble counters; carpet, wood and travertine floors. High ceilings, recessed lighting, living room with low-voltage lights with fireplace and wall-mount TVs. Cooks kitchen with lots of gorgeous cabinets and high-end appliances. Master bedroom also has private balcony terrace. Lots of linen cabinets, walk-in closet, walls closets, storage space.

Across the street from Magnolia Park with Tennis courts, basketball courts, and a community swimming pool. Just a stone's throw to the Noho Arts District, the 101, 134, and 170 freeways! Just six blocks from the the Metro to Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Pet friendly. Available July 1st. A MUST SEE!

(RLNE4938593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11323 Huston St #3 have any available units?
11323 Huston St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11323 Huston St #3 have?
Some of 11323 Huston St #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11323 Huston St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
11323 Huston St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11323 Huston St #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11323 Huston St #3 is pet friendly.
Does 11323 Huston St #3 offer parking?
No, 11323 Huston St #3 does not offer parking.
Does 11323 Huston St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11323 Huston St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11323 Huston St #3 have a pool?
Yes, 11323 Huston St #3 has a pool.
Does 11323 Huston St #3 have accessible units?
No, 11323 Huston St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11323 Huston St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11323 Huston St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
