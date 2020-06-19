11323 Huston St #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Modern Tri-Level Townhome in Noho Arts District Mediterranean Complex! - Welcome to this beautiful, spacious, and modern 3 Bed + 2.5 Bath townhome for rent in the heart of the Noho Arts District! Built in 2008, this unit still looks brand new! Located in a stunning 6-unit complex, you enter this townhome on the ground level into a cozy living room with gas fireplace. This connects to a formal dining area, and onto a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and marble backsplash. On the second level, ther are 2 bedrooms and a landry room with stackable washer/dryer. On the top floor you'll find the master bedroom with a stunning en-suite master bath. Other features include: Granite & marble counters; carpet, wood and travertine floors. High ceilings, recessed lighting, living room with low-voltage lights with fireplace and wall-mount TVs. Cooks kitchen with lots of gorgeous cabinets and high-end appliances. Master bedroom also has private balcony terrace. Lots of linen cabinets, walk-in closet, walls closets, storage space.



Across the street from Magnolia Park with Tennis courts, basketball courts, and a community swimming pool. Just a stone's throw to the Noho Arts District, the 101, 134, and 170 freeways! Just six blocks from the the Metro to Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Pet friendly. Available July 1st. A MUST SEE!



