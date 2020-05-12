All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1132 TELLEM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1132 TELLEM Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1132 TELLEM Drive

1132 Tellem Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1132 Tellem Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
car charging
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Set behind private gates, this luxurious custom home offers explosive 260-degree ocean, mountain & city views from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica Pier, Catalina Island and the Santa Monica Mountains. French doors from the living room, family room and library open to a vast outdoor patio with breathtaking scenery. Intuitive open floor plan invites extravagant entertaining as well as comfortable family living. The four large bedrooms each contain a private bathroom. The stately master suite overlooks the city and includes large master bath with elegant spa tub and fabulous dressing room. This incredible residence offers a huge open kitchen, large formal dining room, expansive swimming pool, electric car charging station, and much more. Centrally located, close to hiking trails, beaches, schools, and just a short distance to the newly developed Palisades Village. Available fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 TELLEM Drive have any available units?
1132 TELLEM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 TELLEM Drive have?
Some of 1132 TELLEM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 TELLEM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1132 TELLEM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 TELLEM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1132 TELLEM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1132 TELLEM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1132 TELLEM Drive offers parking.
Does 1132 TELLEM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 TELLEM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 TELLEM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1132 TELLEM Drive has a pool.
Does 1132 TELLEM Drive have accessible units?
No, 1132 TELLEM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 TELLEM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 TELLEM Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College