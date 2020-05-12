1132 TELLEM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities car charging parking pool garage hot tub

Set behind private gates, this luxurious custom home offers explosive 260-degree ocean, mountain & city views from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica Pier, Catalina Island and the Santa Monica Mountains. French doors from the living room, family room and library open to a vast outdoor patio with breathtaking scenery. Intuitive open floor plan invites extravagant entertaining as well as comfortable family living. The four large bedrooms each contain a private bathroom. The stately master suite overlooks the city and includes large master bath with elegant spa tub and fabulous dressing room. This incredible residence offers a huge open kitchen, large formal dining room, expansive swimming pool, electric car charging station, and much more. Centrally located, close to hiking trails, beaches, schools, and just a short distance to the newly developed Palisades Village. Available fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.