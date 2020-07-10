1130 5TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Designed by famed architect William Adams, this distinctive FURNISHED architectural loft property features soaring two-story ceilings. Warm use of industrial materials including polished concrete floors, steel beams and exposed wood. A welcoming great room opens to beautiful, lush & private outdoor patio. Inviting wood-treaded staircase leads upstairs to the master bedroom, bonus "bedroom" and an intimate work space. Private & gated compound with communal garden and eating area. 2 garage parking spaces. Rare and tranquil Venice gem, steps off of Abbot Kinney. Available for 6 months beginning May 1st.