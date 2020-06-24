1129 South Gramercy Drive

Amenities
Best deal in LA! Elegant, modernized 2-story home built in 1920, comes with everything you need:
- dishwasher
- refrigerator
- washer
- brand-new dryer
- remote-controlled yard gate
- newly built 2-car garage
- EV charger
- solar panels
- motion-sensor lights
- large flat-screen TV
- microwave
- toaster oven
- security cameras
- ADT alarm system
Two upstairs bedrooms each have a queen bed, dresser, pillows, new linens. The den is used as a 6th bedroom, has a queen bed, armoire. Two downstairs bedrooms, used as offices, each have a desk, bookshelf. The 3rd downstairs bedroom, used for watching TV, has a TV console, coffee table, bookshelf, two couches, armchair.
The dining and living rooms feature the original crown moldings and high ceilings. Both are elegantly furnished with a mix of antiques and custom-made furniture.
Both bathrooms were recently remodeled.
Professionally landscaped with drought-tolerant plants.
Centrally located in a historic preservation overlay zone.