Last updated April 22 2019 at 8:43 AM

1129 South Gramercy Drive

1129 Gramercy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Gramercy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
Best deal in LA! Elegant, modernized 2-story home built in 1920, comes with everything you need:
- dishwasher
- refrigerator
- washer
- brand-new dryer
- remote-controlled yard gate
- newly built 2-car garage
- EV charger
- solar panels
- motion-sensor lights
- large flat-screen TV
- microwave
- toaster oven
- security cameras
- ADT alarm system

Two upstairs bedrooms each have a queen bed, dresser, pillows, new linens. The den is used as a 6th bedroom, has a queen bed, armoire. Two downstairs bedrooms, used as offices, each have a desk, bookshelf. The 3rd downstairs bedroom, used for watching TV, has a TV console, coffee table, bookshelf, two couches, armchair.

The dining and living rooms feature the original crown moldings and high ceilings. Both are elegantly furnished with a mix of antiques and custom-made furniture.

Both bathrooms were recently remodeled.

Professionally landscaped with drought-tolerant plants.

Centrally located in a historic preservation overlay zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have any available units?
1129 South Gramercy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have?
Some of 1129 South Gramercy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 South Gramercy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 South Gramercy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 South Gramercy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 South Gramercy Drive offers parking.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have a pool?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 South Gramercy Drive has units with dishwashers.
