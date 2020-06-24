1129 South Gramercy Drive

Amenities

Best deal in LA! Elegant, modernized 2-story home built in 1920, comes with everything you need:

- dishwasher

- refrigerator

- washer

- brand-new dryer

- remote-controlled yard gate

- newly built 2-car garage

- EV charger

- solar panels

- motion-sensor lights

- large flat-screen TV

- microwave

- toaster oven

- security cameras

- ADT alarm system



Two upstairs bedrooms each have a queen bed, dresser, pillows, new linens. The den is used as a 6th bedroom, has a queen bed, armoire. Two downstairs bedrooms, used as offices, each have a desk, bookshelf. The 3rd downstairs bedroom, used for watching TV, has a TV console, coffee table, bookshelf, two couches, armchair.



The dining and living rooms feature the original crown moldings and high ceilings. Both are elegantly furnished with a mix of antiques and custom-made furniture.



Both bathrooms were recently remodeled.



Professionally landscaped with drought-tolerant plants.



Centrally located in a historic preservation overlay zone.