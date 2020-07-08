1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2

Amenities

Newly Renovated Upper Level 2br Hollywood Apt - Property Id: 260868



Newly renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level unit for rent. New paint and new blinds. Recessed lighting in living room, dining room, and bathroom. Laminate flooring. Enclosed balcony. Kitchen in its own separate room, with new cabinets. New tiles and vanity in bathroom. Unit comes unfurnished and DOES NOT include refrigerator, washer, or dryer. Washer dryer HOOKUPS ONLY. 2 Parking spots. Water is included. Preferably no pets, but one small per will be considered with additional deposit.



TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260868

No Pets Allowed



