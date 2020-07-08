All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2

1129 North New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1129 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Upper Level 2br Hollywood Apt - Property Id: 260868

Newly renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level unit for rent. New paint and new blinds. Recessed lighting in living room, dining room, and bathroom. Laminate flooring. Enclosed balcony. Kitchen in its own separate room, with new cabinets. New tiles and vanity in bathroom. Unit comes unfurnished and DOES NOT include refrigerator, washer, or dryer. Washer dryer HOOKUPS ONLY. 2 Parking spots. Water is included. Preferably no pets, but one small per will be considered with additional deposit.

TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260868
Property Id 260868

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 have any available units?
1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 have?
Some of 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 offers parking.
Does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 have a pool?
No, 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 N New Hampshire Ave 1131-1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

