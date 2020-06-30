11275 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH!

Contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269 info to schedule a visit!



Experience a new way to live in Mar Vista! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 405 and 110 Freeways. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Enjoy our lovely year round pool, lounge and BBQ area! Convenience stores and restaurants nearby are Trader Joes, Dianne's Pizza, CVS and several restaurants with the diversity that only Los Angeles can offer! Located in one of the best areas of West Los Angeles, Sawtelle Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with all appliances, and make this a wonderful place to call home.



KEY FEATURES

*Bedrooms: 2

*Bathrooms: 2

*Parking: Underground Garage Parking for 2

*Lease Duration: 11 months

*Deposit: $1,000

*Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

*Laundry: Common Area

*Property Type: Apartment



GREEN FEATURES

*Energy-efficient Appliances

*Near Transportation

*Online communications with management

*Online payment portal and maintenance requests



FEATURES

*Full Sized Appliances

*Range / Oven

*Dishwasher

*Refrigerator

*Microwave

*Garbage Disposal

*Hardwood Like Flooring

*Quartz Counter Top

*Mirrored Closet Doors (in select units)

*Ample White Cabinetry in kitchen

*Large Closets

*Ceiling fans



Rental rate: $2,950 Deposit $1,000 Application fee $30 per adult



Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi | 714-628-6269



Located at 11275 Westminster Ave #207 Los Angeles CA 90066



Professionally Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.

Rates and Specials may change at any time, photos may be of another unit in the same building



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12978233



