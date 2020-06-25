All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11252 Dona Lisa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11252 Dona Lisa Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:19 AM

11252 Dona Lisa Drive

11252 Dona Lisa Drive · (818) 419-0026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11252 Dona Lisa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Best value in the DONAS! LOW MOVE IN! Stunning private 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath Mediterranean oasis nestled high above Ventura Blvd in the Donas. Beautiful gated garden setting courtyard as you enter this secluded and tranquil home this is the perfect entertainer's home featuring a spectacular back yard including a vine covered patio, spa tub, sparking pool and a basketball play area. Enjoy your first row seats to view the Sun set. The floor plan opens up to a formal entry, step down separate living room, bright formal dining room, fun family room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in entertainment center with fireplace. Chef's eat-in-kitchen features deep rich cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops and European stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features two very spacious bedrooms with en-suites, and inviting master suite equipped with cedar-lined walk-in closet, a beautiful master bath with spa tub, a separate glass enclosed shower, a bidet, and granite counters with dual sinks. The designer highlights include travertine and maple hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom lighting and much more. For extra storage space, there's tons of storage in the garage, in addition to the washer/dryer and extra refrigerator. This home is located within the Carpenter School District, and only minutes away from Universal Studio, world renowned hikes, shops/restaurants and the West side, making it the ideal location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive have any available units?
11252 Dona Lisa Drive has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive have?
Some of 11252 Dona Lisa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11252 Dona Lisa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11252 Dona Lisa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11252 Dona Lisa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11252 Dona Lisa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11252 Dona Lisa Drive offers parking.
Does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11252 Dona Lisa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11252 Dona Lisa Drive has a pool.
Does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive have accessible units?
No, 11252 Dona Lisa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11252 Dona Lisa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11252 Dona Lisa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11252 Dona Lisa Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity