11252 Dona Lisa Drive

Best value in the DONAS! LOW MOVE IN! Stunning private 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath Mediterranean oasis nestled high above Ventura Blvd in the Donas. Beautiful gated garden setting courtyard as you enter this secluded and tranquil home this is the perfect entertainer's home featuring a spectacular back yard including a vine covered patio, spa tub, sparking pool and a basketball play area. Enjoy your first row seats to view the Sun set. The floor plan opens up to a formal entry, step down separate living room, bright formal dining room, fun family room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in entertainment center with fireplace. Chef's eat-in-kitchen features deep rich cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops and European stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features two very spacious bedrooms with en-suites, and inviting master suite equipped with cedar-lined walk-in closet, a beautiful master bath with spa tub, a separate glass enclosed shower, a bidet, and granite counters with dual sinks. The designer highlights include travertine and maple hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom lighting and much more. For extra storage space, there's tons of storage in the garage, in addition to the washer/dryer and extra refrigerator. This home is located within the Carpenter School District, and only minutes away from Universal Studio, world renowned hikes, shops/restaurants and the West side, making it the ideal location.