Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

11241 PEARL Street

11241 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

11241 Pearl Street, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, newly remodeled 4-bedroom/3-bath house is located in the highly desirable West LA area. The home features hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, large master suite, a gourmet chef's kitchen with caesar stone countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances and large backyard. The home is conveniently located near the ultra-hip Sawtelle District, the new Santa Monica Expo line, Westwood-UCLA, the new Google Campus at the Westside Pavilion, Shopping malls, Beaches, Chic restaurants, Museums, and much more. Also includes a washer and dryer; 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11241 PEARL Street have any available units?
11241 PEARL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11241 PEARL Street have?
Some of 11241 PEARL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11241 PEARL Street currently offering any rent specials?
11241 PEARL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11241 PEARL Street pet-friendly?
No, 11241 PEARL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11241 PEARL Street offer parking?
Yes, 11241 PEARL Street offers parking.
Does 11241 PEARL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11241 PEARL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11241 PEARL Street have a pool?
No, 11241 PEARL Street does not have a pool.
Does 11241 PEARL Street have accessible units?
No, 11241 PEARL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11241 PEARL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11241 PEARL Street has units with dishwashers.
