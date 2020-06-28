11241 PEARL Street

Amenities
This spacious, newly remodeled 4-bedroom/3-bath house is located in the highly desirable West LA area. The home features hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, large master suite, a gourmet chef's kitchen with caesar stone countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances and large backyard. The home is conveniently located near the ultra-hip Sawtelle District, the new Santa Monica Expo line, Westwood-UCLA, the new Google Campus at the Westside Pavilion, Shopping malls, Beaches, Chic restaurants, Museums, and much more. Also includes a washer and dryer; 2-car garage.