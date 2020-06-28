11241 PEARL Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious, newly remodeled 4-bedroom/3-bath house is located in the highly desirable West LA area. The home features hardwood floors throughout, living room with a fireplace, large master suite, a gourmet chef's kitchen with caesar stone countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances and large backyard. The home is conveniently located near the ultra-hip Sawtelle District, the new Santa Monica Expo line, Westwood-UCLA, the new Google Campus at the Westside Pavilion, Shopping malls, Beaches, Chic restaurants, Museums, and much more. Also includes a washer and dryer; 2-car garage.