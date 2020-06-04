11240 Louise Avenue

Amenities

Brand New construction home for Rent; 11242 Louise Ave. This brand new home was built with no expenses spared; High end materials and amenities were used in the construction of this 10 foot high ceiling home. With its own gated entrance and long driveway you have plenty of parking or storage for RVs, boats, or commercial vehicles for work. This home features brand new double iron doors, designer tile flooring, recessed lighting, new central AC and heat with tons of natural light throughout. The Kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and high end appliances including stainless steel microwave, stove, dishwasher and sink with faucet. The Master bedroom has large closets, wired for TV and entertainment, and has a fully customized on suite bathroom. The master bath features custom tile work, floating glass shower door recessed lighting and vanity sink combo. Down the hallway you’ll find included laundry machines, a custom second bath and the second bedroom. Off the back you’ll find peace and quiet in your own private back yard.