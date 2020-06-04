All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11240 Louise Avenue

11240 N Louise Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11240 N Louise Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand New construction home for Rent; 11242 Louise Ave. This brand new home was built with no expenses spared; High end materials and amenities were used in the construction of this 10 foot high ceiling home. With its own gated entrance and long driveway you have plenty of parking or storage for RVs, boats, or commercial vehicles for work. This home features brand new double iron doors, designer tile flooring, recessed lighting, new central AC and heat with tons of natural light throughout. The Kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and high end appliances including stainless steel microwave, stove, dishwasher and sink with faucet. The Master bedroom has large closets, wired for TV and entertainment, and has a fully customized on suite bathroom. The master bath features custom tile work, floating glass shower door recessed lighting and vanity sink combo. Down the hallway you’ll find included laundry machines, a custom second bath and the second bedroom. Off the back you’ll find peace and quiet in your own private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Louise Avenue have any available units?
11240 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11240 Louise Avenue have?
Some of 11240 Louise Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Louise Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11240 Louise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11240 Louise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11240 Louise Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11240 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11240 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Louise Avenue have a pool?
No, 11240 Louise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11240 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11240 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11240 Louise Avenue has units with dishwashers.
