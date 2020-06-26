Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11234 Hortense Street.
11234 Hortense Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM
11234 Hortense Street
11234 Hortense Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11234 Hortense Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11234 Hortense Street have any available units?
11234 Hortense Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11234 Hortense Street currently offering any rent specials?
11234 Hortense Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 Hortense Street pet-friendly?
No, 11234 Hortense Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11234 Hortense Street offer parking?
Yes, 11234 Hortense Street offers parking.
Does 11234 Hortense Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 Hortense Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 Hortense Street have a pool?
No, 11234 Hortense Street does not have a pool.
Does 11234 Hortense Street have accessible units?
No, 11234 Hortense Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 Hortense Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11234 Hortense Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11234 Hortense Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11234 Hortense Street does not have units with air conditioning.
