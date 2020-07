Amenities

hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3Bedroom, 2Bathroom Home with Dinning Area, Eat In Kitchen, Rear Facing Family Room, Huge Front Facing Living Room, and Hardwood Floors. Large Detached 2 Car Garage with Attached Small Bonus Area on a large 6000+ Square Foot Lot. Plenty of Space for a Boat or RV. House is Over 2,100 Square Feet with lots on Natural light. Available Immediately and Easy to Show. Brand New Landscaping in Front