Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1123 South CLARK Drive

1123 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1123 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located and newly remodeled, this spacious front unit, single story detached duplex features 3 bedrooms + 3.5 baths. This privately gated home boasts a sun-filled living room overlooking the front private patio, a dining area adjacent to the kitchen, a huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer, 3 large ensuite bedrooms plus a separate powder room, and an outdoor area perfect for lounging and entertainment. The home is walking distance to shops, markets, and places of worship. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 South CLARK Drive have any available units?
1123 South CLARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 South CLARK Drive have?
Some of 1123 South CLARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 South CLARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1123 South CLARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 South CLARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1123 South CLARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1123 South CLARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1123 South CLARK Drive offers parking.
Does 1123 South CLARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 South CLARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 South CLARK Drive have a pool?
No, 1123 South CLARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1123 South CLARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1123 South CLARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 South CLARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 South CLARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
