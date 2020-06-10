1123 South CLARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Centrally located and newly remodeled, this spacious front unit, single story detached duplex features 3 bedrooms + 3.5 baths. This privately gated home boasts a sun-filled living room overlooking the front private patio, a dining area adjacent to the kitchen, a huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer, 3 large ensuite bedrooms plus a separate powder room, and an outdoor area perfect for lounging and entertainment. The home is walking distance to shops, markets, and places of worship. A must see!