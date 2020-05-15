All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1120 OBAN Drive
1120 OBAN Drive

1120 Oban Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Oban Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Sensational FULLY FURNISHED hillside home, located within the coveted Mount Washington Elementary school district. Sweeping green vistas to enjoy during the daytime and twinkling city lights in the evening, the perfect balance for those looking for a retreat within our sprawling metropolis. Resort style SMART Home with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. 1st floor: Private GUEST SUITE with a remodeled kitchenette and en suite bathroom. 2nd floor: Open floor plan with 10 ft high ceilings, abundant natural light, remodeled gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, living room, wet bar, SMART TV, Gas fireplace and Powder room. 3rd floor: Master suite with stunning open beam ceilings, en suite with remodeled designer bathroom, walk in closet, SMART TV. Laundry room with washer, dryer, and utility sink next to the master suite. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with views, remodeled designer bathrooms. Large private patio to the rear of the property, perfect for entertaining. Immaculate home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 OBAN Drive have any available units?
1120 OBAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 OBAN Drive have?
Some of 1120 OBAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 OBAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 OBAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 OBAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 OBAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1120 OBAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1120 OBAN Drive offers parking.
Does 1120 OBAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 OBAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 OBAN Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 OBAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 OBAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 OBAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 OBAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 OBAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
