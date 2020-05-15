1120 OBAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Sensational FULLY FURNISHED hillside home, located within the coveted Mount Washington Elementary school district. Sweeping green vistas to enjoy during the daytime and twinkling city lights in the evening, the perfect balance for those looking for a retreat within our sprawling metropolis. Resort style SMART Home with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. 1st floor: Private GUEST SUITE with a remodeled kitchenette and en suite bathroom. 2nd floor: Open floor plan with 10 ft high ceilings, abundant natural light, remodeled gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, living room, wet bar, SMART TV, Gas fireplace and Powder room. 3rd floor: Master suite with stunning open beam ceilings, en suite with remodeled designer bathroom, walk in closet, SMART TV. Laundry room with washer, dryer, and utility sink next to the master suite. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with views, remodeled designer bathrooms. Large private patio to the rear of the property, perfect for entertaining. Immaculate home.