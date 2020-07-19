All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 LA COLLINA Drive

1120 N La Collina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1120 N La Collina Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This magnificent furnished Italian villa is located in the exclusive La Collina 24-hour gated enclave. Secured behind a second set of gates and sited on expansive grounds this rare trophy estate offers emotional old world charm with modern amenities in an A+ location. The dramatic and romantic interiors offer incredible scale with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, sensational period fireplaces, French doors that open to the picturesque gardens and original architectural details and elements throughout. Featuring a ballroom sized living room, formal dining room, family room/library, chef's kitchen, incredible master suite with dual baths and walk-in closets, two bedroom guest house and 2-room staff quarters. The European-style gardens are manicured to perfection with an expansive grassy yard, mature trees, and pool. Ample motor-court for 8+ cars plus 4 car garage. Entertain in grand style or enjoy the peaceful tranquility of this historic compound just moments from downtown Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 14 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive have any available units?
1120 LA COLLINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive have?
Some of 1120 LA COLLINA Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 LA COLLINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 LA COLLINA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 LA COLLINA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 LA COLLINA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1120 LA COLLINA Drive offers parking.
Does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 LA COLLINA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1120 LA COLLINA Drive has a pool.
Does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 LA COLLINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 LA COLLINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 LA COLLINA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
