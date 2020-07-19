1120 LA COLLINA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This magnificent furnished Italian villa is located in the exclusive La Collina 24-hour gated enclave. Secured behind a second set of gates and sited on expansive grounds this rare trophy estate offers emotional old world charm with modern amenities in an A+ location. The dramatic and romantic interiors offer incredible scale with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, sensational period fireplaces, French doors that open to the picturesque gardens and original architectural details and elements throughout. Featuring a ballroom sized living room, formal dining room, family room/library, chef's kitchen, incredible master suite with dual baths and walk-in closets, two bedroom guest house and 2-room staff quarters. The European-style gardens are manicured to perfection with an expansive grassy yard, mature trees, and pool. Ample motor-court for 8+ cars plus 4 car garage. Entertain in grand style or enjoy the peaceful tranquility of this historic compound just moments from downtown Beverly Hills.