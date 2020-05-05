112 FREMONT Place

Amenities

Unfurnished, contemporary single story estate in Hancock Park. This grand home is on near an acre in the prestigious Hancock Park gated community of Fremont Place. If you're not familiar, its entry is on the south corner of Wilshire & Rossmore where two stone posts sit. This is a 24 hour guard gated community & this estate boasts 4 bedrooms in the main house & 2 bedrooms in the 2nd story guest home - there are also 4 more bonus rooms. Master suite is impressive with 3 closets (2 walk in), french doors leading to the outdoor area & a luxurious bathroom with oversized rain shower, vanity area & extra storage. Definitely a kitchen you'd expect as it's open concept to the living space w/high end chef's appliances & more. To add, you have amazing outdoor space with a gorgeous pool & gazebo, additional covered patio area, circular motor court driveway & 3 car garage. No one has lived in the home since its remodel. Available for move in now. Min. 1 year lease. Renters Insurance Required.