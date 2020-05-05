All apartments in Los Angeles
112 FREMONT Place

112 S Fremont Pl West
Location

112 S Fremont Pl West, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unfurnished, contemporary single story estate in Hancock Park. This grand home is on near an acre in the prestigious Hancock Park gated community of Fremont Place. If you're not familiar, its entry is on the south corner of Wilshire & Rossmore where two stone posts sit. This is a 24 hour guard gated community & this estate boasts 4 bedrooms in the main house & 2 bedrooms in the 2nd story guest home - there are also 4 more bonus rooms. Master suite is impressive with 3 closets (2 walk in), french doors leading to the outdoor area & a luxurious bathroom with oversized rain shower, vanity area & extra storage. Definitely a kitchen you'd expect as it's open concept to the living space w/high end chef's appliances & more. To add, you have amazing outdoor space with a gorgeous pool & gazebo, additional covered patio area, circular motor court driveway & 3 car garage. No one has lived in the home since its remodel. Available for move in now. Min. 1 year lease. Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 FREMONT Place have any available units?
112 FREMONT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 FREMONT Place have?
Some of 112 FREMONT Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 FREMONT Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 FREMONT Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 FREMONT Place pet-friendly?
No, 112 FREMONT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 112 FREMONT Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 FREMONT Place does offer parking.
Does 112 FREMONT Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 FREMONT Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 FREMONT Place have a pool?
Yes, 112 FREMONT Place has a pool.
Does 112 FREMONT Place have accessible units?
No, 112 FREMONT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 FREMONT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 FREMONT Place has units with dishwashers.
