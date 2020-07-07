All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1119 1/2 Calada Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1119 1/2 Calada Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

1119 1/2 Calada Street

1119 1/2 Calada St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1119 1/2 Calada St, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7233d57076 ---- This amazing 1 bed 1 bath house is in the back of a duplex. Separated and with its own independent entrance you would never tell this is in a shared lot. Spacious and well designed, this space was completely refurbished. New floors, new paint. All the counter tops were replaced, new cabinets, new kitchen. Bathroom was completely remodeled as well. This is by far the best comparable in the are. Don't miss out, price subject to availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street have any available units?
1119 1/2 Calada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1119 1/2 Calada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 1/2 Calada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 1/2 Calada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street offer parking?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street does not offer parking.
Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street have a pool?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 1/2 Calada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 1/2 Calada Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College