1119 1/2 Calada Street

This amazing 1 bed 1 bath house is in the back of a duplex. Separated and with its own independent entrance you would never tell this is in a shared lot. Spacious and well designed, this space was completely refurbished. New floors, new paint. All the counter tops were replaced, new cabinets, new kitchen. Bathroom was completely remodeled as well. This is by far the best comparable in the are. Don't miss out, price subject to availability.