1118 Valencia Street

DRAMATIC 3-STORY PENTHOUSE AT THE EDGE OF DOWNTOWN LA! This gated, Park-like community with swimming pool & community center is the perfect place for you to call home. This spacious loft condo on the top floor has high & vaulted cathedral ceiling, brand new laminated wood floors & paint throughout, tons of light & your very own private deck on upper loft level w/ great views of LA and Courtyard. Filled w/ light streaming in from large, contemporary windows, spacious kitchen w/ brand new stove and oven, large bedroom w/ lots of cabinets/storage spaces, Stack laundry/dryer hook-ups, & brand new vertical blinds. Has gated parking for security; Assigned Parking space w/ gate is A5 which is located close to the elevator. It is nicely located in a modern Mediterranean-style community with a sun deck at the top of the building, association resort-style pool, jacuzzi and spacious outdoor with BBQ pits. Newly installed roof and renovated spa. HOA is maintaining the building well. Walking distance to many famous places, like Staple Center, L.A. Live, LA Convention Center and the Arts District, public transport, shopping centers, parks, and schools. Water included! This one won't last long on the market.