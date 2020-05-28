All apartments in Los Angeles
1117 S Cochran Ave

1117 South Cochran Avenue · (310) 918-0018
Location

1117 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
rent controlled
1117 south cochran avenue, la 90019 ("miracle mile" area) PETS OK:

View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/3/cochran.htm.

New, modern, big unit.

Office Space!

Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

Bathroom has a big shower and a separate bathtub.

New Central Air/heat, alarm in unit.

Dark maple hardwood floors.

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Rated "Very Walkable" onwww.walkscore.com -
http://www.walkscore.com/score/1117-south-cochran-avenue-la-ca-90019

Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.

Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 S Cochran Ave have any available units?
1117 S Cochran Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 S Cochran Ave have?
Some of 1117 S Cochran Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 S Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1117 S Cochran Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 S Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 S Cochran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1117 S Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1117 S Cochran Ave does offer parking.
Does 1117 S Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 S Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 S Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 1117 S Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1117 S Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 1117 S Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 S Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 S Cochran Ave has units with dishwashers.
