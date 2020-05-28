1117 S Cochran Ave

Amenities
1117 south cochran avenue, la 90019 ("miracle mile" area) PETS OK:
View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/3/cochran.htm.
New, modern, big unit.
Office Space!
Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).
Bathroom has a big shower and a separate bathtub.
New Central Air/heat, alarm in unit.
Dark maple hardwood floors.
Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.
Rated "Very Walkable" onwww.walkscore.com -
http://www.walkscore.com/score/1117-south-cochran-avenue-la-ca-90019
Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.
Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!