All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11123 OPHIR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11123 OPHIR Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11123 OPHIR Drive

11123 Ophir Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11123 Ophir Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
Lovely bright farmhouse adjacent to Westwood Hills, a short distance to Westwood Village, UCLA, etc! So much charm and character in this tastefully updated one story home. Gourmet kitchen opens to a sunny spacious dining area overlooking the patio and garden! Master suite features a spa bath for two and a wardrobe room full of closets! Three additional bedrooms plus a den/office/library room! Upper garden/patio is perfect for alfresco dining/entertaining, lower garden is flanked by rose bushes and wonderful bungalow, the perfect backyard hideaway! Got chickens...or want them, there is a spacious chicken coop at the lower level which could also be a green room for plants etc. Landscaping features a drip system, basement wine room with temperature controlled wine storage leads to the double attached garage, and driveway, provide four parking spaces off street. Owners prefer a two year lease, list price includes weekly gardener service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11123 OPHIR Drive have any available units?
11123 OPHIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11123 OPHIR Drive have?
Some of 11123 OPHIR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11123 OPHIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11123 OPHIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11123 OPHIR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11123 OPHIR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11123 OPHIR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11123 OPHIR Drive offers parking.
Does 11123 OPHIR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11123 OPHIR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11123 OPHIR Drive have a pool?
No, 11123 OPHIR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11123 OPHIR Drive have accessible units?
No, 11123 OPHIR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11123 OPHIR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11123 OPHIR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College