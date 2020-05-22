11123 OPHIR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub wine room

Lovely bright farmhouse adjacent to Westwood Hills, a short distance to Westwood Village, UCLA, etc! So much charm and character in this tastefully updated one story home. Gourmet kitchen opens to a sunny spacious dining area overlooking the patio and garden! Master suite features a spa bath for two and a wardrobe room full of closets! Three additional bedrooms plus a den/office/library room! Upper garden/patio is perfect for alfresco dining/entertaining, lower garden is flanked by rose bushes and wonderful bungalow, the perfect backyard hideaway! Got chickens...or want them, there is a spacious chicken coop at the lower level which could also be a green room for plants etc. Landscaping features a drip system, basement wine room with temperature controlled wine storage leads to the double attached garage, and driveway, provide four parking spaces off street. Owners prefer a two year lease, list price includes weekly gardener service.