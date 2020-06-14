11120 EXPOSITION

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Very bright spacious duplex in rear unit.One bedroom on ground floor with full bathroom and the other 1 bed is lofted above the small spiral staircase and includes a shower and toilet.French door leads to peaceful outside yard. 3 min. walking distance to the Expo line station. Washer and dryer located on site.Easy access to FWY 10, 405. Santa Monica college and UCLA.Owner is planning to have new floor.Carport for 1 car parking and 2 parking permits are available off the street. Cat and small or medium size dog is ok.You must see!