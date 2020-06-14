All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

11120 EXPOSITION

11120 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11120 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Very bright spacious duplex in rear unit.One bedroom on ground floor with full bathroom and the other 1 bed is lofted above the small spiral staircase and includes a shower and toilet.French door leads to peaceful outside yard. 3 min. walking distance to the Expo line station. Washer and dryer located on site.Easy access to FWY 10, 405. Santa Monica college and UCLA.Owner is planning to have new floor.Carport for 1 car parking and 2 parking permits are available off the street. Cat and small or medium size dog is ok.You must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 EXPOSITION have any available units?
11120 EXPOSITION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11120 EXPOSITION have?
Some of 11120 EXPOSITION's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 EXPOSITION currently offering any rent specials?
11120 EXPOSITION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 EXPOSITION pet-friendly?
Yes, 11120 EXPOSITION is pet friendly.
Does 11120 EXPOSITION offer parking?
Yes, 11120 EXPOSITION offers parking.
Does 11120 EXPOSITION have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11120 EXPOSITION offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 EXPOSITION have a pool?
No, 11120 EXPOSITION does not have a pool.
Does 11120 EXPOSITION have accessible units?
No, 11120 EXPOSITION does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 EXPOSITION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11120 EXPOSITION has units with dishwashers.

