11120 EXPOSITION

Amenities
Very bright spacious duplex in rear unit.One bedroom on ground floor with full bathroom and the other 1 bed is lofted above the small spiral staircase and includes a shower and toilet.French door leads to peaceful outside yard. 3 min. walking distance to the Expo line station. Washer and dryer located on site.Easy access to FWY 10, 405. Santa Monica college and UCLA.Owner is planning to have new floor.Carport for 1 car parking and 2 parking permits are available off the street. Cat and small or medium size dog is ok.You must see!