11116 Newcastle Avenue

Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house nestled in a quiet and private Granada Hills neighborhood. A gourmet kitchen offers newer European cabinets with soft closing drawers and doors, butcher block center island, double oven, eat in area, stainless steel appliances. Other features include a formal dining room, spacious living room, wet bar, cozy family room with fireplace, built-in cabinets and shelves, exquisite hardwood floors and new paint throughout, remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space in all 4 bedrooms. Entertainer's backyard offers a huge BBQ area, lush landscaping both in the front and back with beautiful rose and hibiscus bushes bordering the back yard. Two car attached garage with additional storage space. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and transportation.