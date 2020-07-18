All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:28 PM

11116 Newcastle Avenue

11116 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11116 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house nestled in a quiet and private Granada Hills neighborhood. A gourmet kitchen offers newer European cabinets with soft closing drawers and doors, butcher block center island, double oven, eat in area, stainless steel appliances. Other features include a formal dining room, spacious living room, wet bar, cozy family room with fireplace, built-in cabinets and shelves, exquisite hardwood floors and new paint throughout, remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space in all 4 bedrooms. Entertainer's backyard offers a huge BBQ area, lush landscaping both in the front and back with beautiful rose and hibiscus bushes bordering the back yard. Two car attached garage with additional storage space. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
11116 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 11116 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11116 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11116 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11116 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11116 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 11116 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11116 Newcastle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
No, 11116 Newcastle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11116 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11116 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11116 Newcastle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
