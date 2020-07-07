Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11104 Oxnard Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM
1 of 5
11104 Oxnard Street
11104 Oxnard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11104 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This house has a single unit available, Perfect for 3 roommates or extended family. Call landlord to discuss possibilities Open house hours Sunday 3-4pm new Kitchen and Bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11104 Oxnard Street have any available units?
11104 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11104 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
11104 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11104 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11104 Oxnard Street offer parking?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street does not offer parking.
Does 11104 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11104 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 11104 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11104 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11104 Oxnard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11104 Oxnard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
