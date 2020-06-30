1110 STRADELLA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your own private "Hotel Bel Air". Traditional gated estate in Lower Bel Air - Sweeping city and canyon views from the most coveted section of Stradella Rd - Large grassy yard and pool - Over an acre of land with tiered gardens and paths that lead to a glass dining room and viewing deck nestled in the hills. A gardeners dream! - Expansive rooms and high ceilings for entertaining - Grand atrium opens to backyard - Resort-like master with views from the canyons to downtown and the OCEAN, sitting area, fireplace, his/hers walk-in closets, double vanity, and soaking bath tub- Ocean views from mater bathroom- SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE facing the views with its own private patio to sit and enjoy the sparkling city lights - Separate guest quarters next to garage - Large driveway to fit 6 cars plus 2-car garage.