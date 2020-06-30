All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1110 STRADELLA Road

1110 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your own private "Hotel Bel Air". Traditional gated estate in Lower Bel Air - Sweeping city and canyon views from the most coveted section of Stradella Rd - Large grassy yard and pool - Over an acre of land with tiered gardens and paths that lead to a glass dining room and viewing deck nestled in the hills. A gardeners dream! - Expansive rooms and high ceilings for entertaining - Grand atrium opens to backyard - Resort-like master with views from the canyons to downtown and the OCEAN, sitting area, fireplace, his/hers walk-in closets, double vanity, and soaking bath tub- Ocean views from mater bathroom- SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE facing the views with its own private patio to sit and enjoy the sparkling city lights - Separate guest quarters next to garage - Large driveway to fit 6 cars plus 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
1110 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 1110 STRADELLA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1110 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1110 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1110 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1110 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 1110 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 STRADELLA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1110 STRADELLA Road has a pool.
Does 1110 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 1110 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.

