1106 S. FAIRFAX AVE 12

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard refrigerator

SLEEK , MODERN & NEW! HUGE 1 BED - HUGE KITCHEN W/ISLAND- DW - FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE- DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS- PERFECT MIRACLE MILE LOCATION - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!

Come join us for an Open House!



RSVP ONLY



WHEN: Tuesday 3/12



WHERE: 1106 S FAIRFAX AVE APT #12



TIME: 12:30-1:00 pm

How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@FAIRFAX\" to 323-633-0276

Newly remodeled mid-century 1 bed tucked away in the upper rear of a private courtyard ? your private urban hideaway! Bright and shiny! Bright with sunbeams - cause there are windows all around. Shiny with glistening brand new everything!

Just renovated, this gem is sparkling and spotless. From the gorgeous, floors to the stainless steel appliances, glossy white cabinets and quartz countertops, even the bathroom is impressively sleek and chic.

Though off of Fairfax, you can rest easy knowing that the your unit is facing a side street and boasts double paned windows.

You?ll want to show this place off to your friends. The kitchen alone is seriously insta-worthy. Massive and open, with a huge island, it is the perfect spot to cook and entertain your friends. Don?t you just love a good mulitask?

Done entertaining and ready for some quiet? The bedroom is comfy and cozy with big windows to let in the light.

This neighborhood! It is perfect - The Grove and Farmer?s Market is right up street. Beverly Hills is just a stone?s throw away. Then there is allll the good on Pico - Paper or Plastik where you can enjoy your matcha latte while taking in the stunning interior, Olsen?s Sandwich Shop for authentic Scandinavian sandwiches and Plant Power for excellent (I swear) vegan. There are so many other delights to explore in your new hood.

What are you waiting for?



1 Month?s Security Deposit

1 Year Minimum Lease

Water Paid

Tenant Pays Gas, Electric and Trash

Pets Considered with Pet Rent and Extra Security. Inquire for Details!