1105 South GENESEE Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully updated and spacious top floor unit in the highly sought after conveniently located Wilshire Vista. This 3 bed 2 bath home is one of a kind. Oversized living room with tall cathedral ceilings. The formal dining room and kitchen are filled with sunlight and city views. Large Den/Office with private access. A large remodeled bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Large closets in each of the bedrooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and separate laundry/utility room. Two-car detached garage, basement storage, and large gated backyard. Don't miss this lovely home and family neighborhood.