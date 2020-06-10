1105 South GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and spacious top floor unit in the highly sought after conveniently located Wilshire Vista. This 3 bed 2 bath home is one of a kind. Oversized living room with tall cathedral ceilings. The formal dining room and kitchen are filled with sunlight and city views. Large Den/Office with private access. A large remodeled bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Large closets in each of the bedrooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and separate laundry/utility room. Two-car detached garage, basement storage, and large gated backyard. Don't miss this lovely home and family neighborhood.