Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 South GENESEE Avenue

1105 South Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1105 South Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and spacious top floor unit in the highly sought after conveniently located Wilshire Vista. This 3 bed 2 bath home is one of a kind. Oversized living room with tall cathedral ceilings. The formal dining room and kitchen are filled with sunlight and city views. Large Den/Office with private access. A large remodeled bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Large closets in each of the bedrooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and separate laundry/utility room. Two-car detached garage, basement storage, and large gated backyard. Don't miss this lovely home and family neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1105 South GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1105 South GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 South GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 South GENESEE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 South GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1105 South GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1105 South GENESEE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 South GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 South GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 South GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 South GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 South GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
