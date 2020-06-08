All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11030 Moorpark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11030 Moorpark St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

11030 Moorpark St

11030 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11030 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Contact Resident Manager Lily: 818-527-4336.

Open House
Thursday MARCH 14th and Friday MARCH 15th.
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

All layouts and design are very similar.

Please note: There is construction taking place next to the building.

This will go fast!

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

Located in North Hollywood, just of the 101 Fwy, the mix of cosmopolitan flair and relatively low-key personality once led LA Weekly to speculate that North Hollywood just might be the best place to live in the Los Angeles area. The community has become popular among artists, writers, filmmakers, and actors seeking balance between easy access to Hollywood (via a quick drive or Red Line ride) and a quieter, more suburban home environment.

The local food and bar scene is amazing, and the bohemian vibe of the NoHo Art District attracts all manner of offbeat creative types. Uncommon among Los Angeles-area communities, much of North Hollywood is quite walk-able, with food, drinks, galleries, and performance venues just a leisurely stroll away from one another.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4111311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 Moorpark St have any available units?
11030 Moorpark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 Moorpark St have?
Some of 11030 Moorpark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 Moorpark St currently offering any rent specials?
11030 Moorpark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 Moorpark St pet-friendly?
No, 11030 Moorpark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11030 Moorpark St offer parking?
Yes, 11030 Moorpark St offers parking.
Does 11030 Moorpark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11030 Moorpark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 Moorpark St have a pool?
Yes, 11030 Moorpark St has a pool.
Does 11030 Moorpark St have accessible units?
No, 11030 Moorpark St does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 Moorpark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11030 Moorpark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College